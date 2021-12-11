find out about the disease data in Brusque

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Board of Health Surveillance, this Friday afternoon, 10, shows that there are 30,285 confirmed cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brusque. In the last 24 hours, two new occurrences of the disease were reported in the city. Of the total infected, 29,883 patients have recovered. There are 75 active cases and 14 under investigation.

Currently, there are two people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and three in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 327 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 215,152 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 105,168. And those fully immunized add up to 99,704.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, look for the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Receive news straight on cell entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube