Find out how much GKay spent on drinks to put VIPs in the mood of Farofa

GKay had a very clear request when organizing this year’s Farofa: he wanted guests to have a reception beyond VIP and with a lot of investment in the drink and buffet. This mission was given to Felipe Aconteça, the event’s ceremonialist, who spoke to our report about the backstage of the trendy party that lasted three days and broke the internet. As anticipated by the LeoDias column, the entire event cost R$2.8 million. Of this total, R$ 800 thousand were allocated just to drinks and the buffet served to regalia guests.

The drinks that made the famous in Farofa’s atmosphere deserved an investment of R$300 thousand. In all, the party featured no less than 10,000 bottles of water, 8,000 cans of soda, 300 bottles of gin, 280 bottles of whiskey, 320 bottles of vodka, 3,500 cans of energy drink and 3,400 beers.

All this, of course, accompanied by a lot of convenience! Felipe Aconteça highlights that Farofa’s guests didn’t need to go to the drinking islands to ensure good drinks. The service also worked on the fly and, for him, the logistics were a success. The producer explained that there was a waiter, armed with a beverage cart, strategically positioned for each group of 20 people.

During the three days of the party, GKay also provided all sorts of pampering to the guests. Also according to Felipe, the main idea was to make the party not lose its party atmosphere, but, at the same time, be accompanied by sophistication. For this, all perks were minimally designed to entertain those present for 24 hours.

With parties that lasted all night until 8 am the next day, the guests were still willing to amend the sequence of daytime events that Farofa provided. And at night? More party! To cope with the fun, everyone was treated to treats that did not go unnoticed and were already distributed upon arrival at the hotel.

Welcomed with champagne and gourmet sweets from the moment of check-in, everyone was directed to a laboratory set up within the event so that measures against Covid-19 could be established. Upon arrival in the room, more pampering! A personalized kit that guaranteed all guests a voucher to enjoy all the activations spread around the party, such as a beauty salon, massage space, tanning salon and even a tattoo parlor.

the buffet

Curious about what was served and carefully thought out to supply those who were at GKay’s Farofa?

The list shows an astonishing diversity. With crepe islands, pizza, Japanese food, ice cream and açaí station, barbecue and regional foods, the goal was not to disappoint any taste. Offering this to the guests cost the influencer a humble R$500,000, says the ceremonialist.

The gastronomic options did justice to the identity of the party: no very elaborate dishes, but hand-picked. Canapés, feijoada, vatapá, fish moqueca, lasagna and savory snacks were some of the delicacies enjoyed by those who participated in the most media feast of recent times.

It’s official: Farofa a GKay is already one of the most anticipated events for 2022. Anyone looking forward to it?

