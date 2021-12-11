Find out what else has made Brazilians get a dirty name

A survey carried out by Foregon indicates that there was a 53.2% increase in the number of Brazilians indebted between 2020 and 2021.

According to the financial services platform, 44.3% of respondents are with a dirty name and only 24.4% said they had never been negative before. The survey also indicates that the number of people denied has increased since the last year.

In 2020, the same survey pointed out that only 28.9% were negative, so the number of indebted people rose to 53.2%. In addition, in the previous year, 32.9% of respondents answered that they had already been in arrears with their accounts before. In other words, there was an increase of 56.5% of people in debt again.

What has caused the indebtedness of Brazilians?

More than 46.1% of respondents to the survey revealed that one of the main reasons that Brazilians are taking the dirty name is the credit card and the installment plans (purchases in installments in stores).

These forms of payment have very high interest, which leads to indebtedness of your customers. Credit card rates rose from 343.6% in October, while credit card rates can reach 6% per month, according to the website Melhor Rates.

The survey showed that the rent bills also contributed to the negative of Brazilians, with an increase of 43.9% from 2020 to 2021. Electricity and water bills also indebted 58.7% of people this year.

Average number and time of debts

The survey also collected data on the average time, number and amount of debts of the interviewed groups. According to the survey, the average of the total value of overdue bills is BRL 2,632.75.

The people interviewed usually have two debts and the delay time is around two years and two months.

Analysis of indebted groups

The survey shows that adults between 35 and 44 years old are the ones who most have the dirty name, corresponding to 47.5% of indebted, while young people between 18 and 24 years old are the group with the lowest number of negatives in their name, in which 46.8% said they were never in arrears with their debts.

74.4% of individuals aged 18 to 24 who are negative said it is the first time they face this situation. Of these young people, 37.1% have had a dirty name for less than a year and 41.8% have only one debt.

The survey also reveals that 46% of respondents responded that they cannot pay their debts according to their current budget and this percentage increases even more in the age group of people over 65 years old. In this group, 62.5% say they are unable to pay off overdue bills.

As expected, the social classes with the highest indebtedness are class C, D and E, with 45.9% of people in these groups with a dirty name. On the other hand, in classes A and B, this percentage drops to 27.6%.

