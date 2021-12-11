Find out who Lipe Ribeiro has already hooked up with

Lipe Ribeiro drew attention for his “stay” with Viih Tube at GKay’s Farofa. But it is not just now that the influencer has a reputation as a “catcher”.

He became known for his participation in “De Vacation with the Ex” — in the year following the edition Celebs guaranteed participation in “A Fazenda 12”, a program in which he was a finalist.

Between comings and goings in the relationship with Yá Burihan, Lipe has even hooked up with the “powerful” Anitta. Find out who else the ex-pawn has already kissed.

Tati Dias

In the third season of the show, Lipe formed a love triangle with Tati Dias and Yá. Living in “On Vacation with the Ex” was difficult and he ended up “choosing” Yasmin, with whom he started a relationship.

Marcelle Casagrande

In the Celebs edition, the situation was repeated, this time with Marcelle Casagrande in place of Tati Dias.

Lipe had ended his relationship with Yá a few weeks before the show. The influencer became famous as a “garbage boy” for his behavior considered toxic in the reality show.

Hana Kalil

Still in the Celebs edition, Lipe drew attention by going under the comforter with Hana, where the two starred in oral sex scenes. The ex-BBB came to rebut criticism for having stayed with Lipe, judged by her toxic behavior towards women.

“I never wiped the cloth for Lipe. Several times I would come to him and say the things I thought. He is my friend and I would say: ‘You’re wrong. Don’t do that again,'” defended the influencer.

And more ex…

Lipe has already hooked up with Gabi Prado, Maju Mazzali, Any Borges and Cinthia Cruz, among other participants of “De Vacation with the Ex” (MTV) Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In one of the editions of “Catch with Ex” MTV, Lipe listed all the women who participated in the reality show that he was involved with.

He said he stayed with Gabi Prado and Maju Mazzali, from the first season, and with Sarah Fonseca, from the fourth.

In the Celebs issue, Lipe is said to have hooked up with “everyone” with the exception of MC Rebecca. Thus, the influencer would have kissed Any Borges, Cinthia Cruz, Stéfani Bays, Mirela Janis, Vitória Bellato and Catherine Boscoy.

anitta

Lipe and Anitta began to get involved in “Ilhados com Beats”, the singer’s reality show, in February. Although fans thought the two would engage in something more serious, the affair did not last for long.

“It continued for a while, well ‘off’ like that. We traveled together, went out together too… But she went to live in Miami and is still there today! [depois disso] never. We talk to each other sometimes, we have great affection”, said the influencer in September, in an interview with “Link Podcast”, by Fabíola Gadelha.

At the time, he also revealed that he has “made everything ready” and has fulfilled all his sexual desires. “I’ve done them all. I’ve really done it all. Man, I’ve had sex to seven! Crazy, right?”, he commented.

viih tube

Viih Tube and Lipe were on “Farofa da Gkay”, which lasted from Sunday night (5) until Tuesday (7). The two had some “remembers” throughout the event and the ex-BBB came to play with the influencer.

“I caught 8 [pessoas], but I’m yours,” he said, impressing Lipe.

Kefera

Lipe also kissed Kéfera during Farofa. The moment was registered on some Instagram gossip profiles.