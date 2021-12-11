Find out who the dead ‘gunned’ friends are and where the shooting took place

An intense shooting that took place last Tuesday (7), in front of a company where an anniversary was supposedly being celebrated, ended in the death of four friends, on Los Oliques street, Certenejas neighborhood, in the municipality of Cidra, in Puerto Rico.

According to the international media, Telemundo Puerto Rico, three victims were identified as: Andrés Manuel Bonilla Rivera, 38, Jonathan O’Neill Castrodad, codename “Onix”, 27 years old and Sebastian Figueroa Chamorro.

In light of the facts, Captain Carlos Alicea, director of Criminal Investigations (CIC) of Caguas, said that the men came outside the bar when they were attacked by a moving vehicle.

“A vehicle arrived and they didn’t even notice. They were practically taken by surprise.” According to preliminary reports, two of the murdered men are linked to two recent murders committed in the same city and nearly 200 rounds of bullets were found at the scene, local authorities said.

Police also detailed that Ortíz Castrodad, 25, was on the most wanted list by area authorities as he was suspected of several crimes, including the murder last Saturday of a young man in Cidra.

Another of the victims had a criminal record for violations of gun and drug laws, local authorities added.

See the video: