Fiocruz claims that Influenza can spread; expert explains why outbreak was concentrated in Rio

RIO — The increase in cases of Influenza in Rio, which is already considered a flu epidemic in the city by the city hall, should not be restricted to the territory of Rio de Janeiro. For researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of Infogripe, at Fiocruz, the tendency is for the virus to spread throughout the country.

— It is possible that soon, it will start to spread, due to national mobility, especially in the air network, since Rio has a very large daily flow of passengers to the main urban centers in the country. But between the import of cases and the spread of it to destinations, there is a time – says Gomes.

According to him, mild cases usually arise in a few weeks. The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, in other words, admissions, take a few weeks beyond them to be notified.

The data also depend on the influenza syndrome surveillance of each location and the delay in registration.

— The dissemination and impacts, without taking into account problems or speed of registration, considering only the importation of cases from Rio and not independent outbreaks, would potentially be within the horizon of weeks to a month or two — says Gomes.

Virus could have come from abroad

The infectious disease specialist Alberto Chebabo, a member of the city’s scientific committee, explains that the Influenza A virus has not circulated in Brazil since the winter of 2019, and may have brought it by a tourist or Brazilian who has traveled abroad.

— This virus circulates in the northern hemisphere, which is in its seasonality, and we believe that an infected person came here and introduced the virus here. It may have been a foreign tourist or a Brazilian who has traveled abroad. This would justify the fact that the first impact was felt in the UPA in Rocinha and in Miguel Couto, where people who work in restaurants, establishments and family homes in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro are served – explains Chebabo.

The low vaccination coverage against flu in the city may have favored the rapid spread of the virus, in the view of the infectologist.

— As we have not had this virus circulating in Brazil since the winter of 2019, the population’s immune response against this virus is certainly already low in general, which could have been resolved if there had been good vaccination coverage. But vaccination coverage was very low. We had the introduction of a virus that had not circulated for two years that a susceptible population, so the expansion capacity was very fast – he says.

The number of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) caused by Influenza in the capital of Rio de Janeiro surpassed the number of serious cases caused by Covid-19 at the end of November. The moving average rose 2,647% in the population in a two-week period.

Vaccination is important

Infogripe’s coordinator, Marcelo Gomes, reinforces the importance of local prevention actions, delaying the impact of the virus’s arrival. For this, the flu vaccine coverage plays an important role:

— It is essential that other places reinforce the flu vaccination campaign before starting to suffer the splashes from Rio. So that the population is already immunized when it starts circulating in their territory.

It is worth remembering that, as with vaccines against Covid, it takes time between receiving the immunizing agent and the body developing adequate immunological protection.