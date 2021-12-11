Flamengo informs the date of the resubmission in 2022 and already has the first name of the boat defined

After the melancholy farewell of 2021, with a loss to Atlético-GO away from home, for the 38th and last round of the Brazilian Championship, the Flamengo informed the date and time for the cast’s re-enactment for next year’s season: January 10th, at 9 am, at Ninho do Urubu.

It should be noted that most of the squad was already on early vacation, so much so that the only players who are not from the base and who played against Dragão were: Renê, Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana and Piris da Motta.

THE FIRST OF THE BARGE

And, speaking of Bruno Viana, yesterday’s match was the last of the defender for Flamengo, who will not try to extend his loan with Braga-POR, valid until the end of this month, nor will he exercise the purchase option to acquire it. it definitively – for 7 million euros, provided for in the agreement.

At 26 years old, Bruno Viana was Flamengo’s first reinforcement of the season and also responsible for pulling the boat to the next one. It leaves the team with 38 games (21 as a starter), one goal and a pile of bad performances that compromised its return to Brazilian football.

Bruno Viana had a bad spell at Flamengo (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

With other possible names on the boat, on the market by a European coach and many edges to be trimmed, Flamengo debuts in 2022 against Portuguesa-RJ, initially at Maracanã, for the 1st round of Carioca. Ferj has yet to confirm, but the departure is scheduled to take place on the 26th or 27th of January.