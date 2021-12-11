Flamengo news today (10)

Credit: Fan Assembly

JORGE JESUS ​​CAN STILL BE FIRED

Despite the spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Jorge Jesus continues to swing at Benfica. According to information from the newspaper “Record”, the club’s board is still considering dismissing the coach this month, even before the two clashes with Porto on December 23rd and 30th. Thus, in case of defeat to the biggest rival, the Portuguese team has chances to start 2022 with a new coach.

DAVID LUIZ CAN LEAVE THE FLAMENGO

Defender David Luiz was announced as a reinforcement of Flamengo at the beginning of September, but he may already have his days numbered at Rubro-Negro. According to journalist André Rocha, from UOL Esporte, the 34-year-old defender is uncomfortable with some situations inside the club and is willing to analyze proposals to return to European football in this transfer window.

CEO OF BENFICA BREAKS THE SILENCE ON JORGE JESUS

“Talking now about the continuity of Jorge Jesus does not make any sense. We have a set of goals for this season and those that should and could be achieved are already gone.” said the CEO of the Portuguese club, Domingos Soares de Oliveira.

FLAMENGO WINS THE COMPETITION FOR OAK

In search of a foreign coach, Flamengo could win heavy competition for Carlo Carvalhal. According to information from the portal “goal“, the situation of the coach was the subject of consultation by Besiktas. Eliminated from the Champions League without winning any points, the Turkish club is in crisis, something that culminated in the resignation of Sergen Yalcin. Thus, the Braga commander entered the sights to fill the vacant position.

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news about football, games and other sports