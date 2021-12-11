Flamengo runs over Boca Juniors in the Champions League debut at Maracanãzinho | basketball

Flamengo’s basketball team ran over Argentina’s Boca Juniors by 88 to 66, this Friday night, at Maracanãzinho, in the debut of the Basketball Champions League Americas. The competition is the most important on the continent and gives place to the Intercontinental Cup, which would be the Club World Cup. Rubro-Negro is the current champion.

Olivinha was the highlight of the duel, with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Robinson scored 14 points and 6 assists. Yago and Rafa Mineiro collaborated with 11 points each. After a balanced first quarter, the team made a 17-0 streak in the second half and was no longer reached. For Boca, the scorer was Carlos Schattmann, with 13 points coming from the bench.

1 of 1 Yago is one of Flamengo’s highlights — Photo: Reproduction Yago is one of Flamengo’s highlights — Photo: Reproduction

Flamengo enters the court again next Sunday, against Universidad de Concepción (Chile), at 19:30. The duel takes place at Maracanãzinho, with tickets starting at 20 reais. Boca and Concepción face each other before, this Saturday, in the same place.

The three teams are part of group D and play each other on two occasions. The first is in this window, in Rio. The second takes place in January, in Buenos Aires. The top two in the group move to the Champions League quarter-finals.

+ Learn all about the NBB and Brazilian basketball

+ Flamengo beats Brasília and continues to follow Franca on the NBB