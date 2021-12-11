Flávia’s death in The More Life, the Best shakes Valentina Herszage: ‘I cried’ · TV News

Valentina Herszage already knows how her character will die in The More Life, The Better!. She and the other three protagonists of the story left the endings recorded, but only one of the four survivors of the plane crash will die. “I was very moved. At the time, Flávia was already part of me in a way… Flávia was living longer than Valentina. I recorded from Monday to Saturday, 11 hours a day. I cried absurdly,” says the actress .

Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera was all recorded before its premiere due to security protocols adopted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast now follows the plot on air.

Valentina says she has no idea which “good guy” in the saga will die in the end. To avoid leaks, Guilherme (Mateus Solano), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) each recorded his death.

“I’m rooting for Flávia not to die, but it’s difficult, because I’m also rooting for others not to die (laughs). I have no idea what’s going to happen,” says the dancer’s interpreter in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, in the newspaper O Globo.

Author Mauro Wilson will choose who will make the transition to the other life with Death (A Maia) only in the final stretch of the series’ exhibition, scheduled to remain on the air until May 2022.

Starting next week, Flávia will start an affair with Guilherme. The two will go out to dinner and end up kissing for real for the first time — they did kiss once, but that was because the fake commission didn’t want to be recognized by the thugs chasing it.

Mateus Solano and Valentina were father and daughter in Pega Pega. The plot is from 2017, but as it was being reruns before Quem Mais Vida, Melhor, the image of the two as Eric and Bebeth is very present in the public’s memory. However, the interpreter says she believes it will be easy to ship the couple that they will form in the serial that is now being presented by Globo.

“Their story evolves, but it is built in a slow and thought-provoking way. It’s a pair that stays in this game of cat and mouse. Many mysteries will roll until it actually becomes something or not. Me and Matthew are very happy. The return to Flávia and Guilherme’s respect has been the best possible, there is even the ‘Flagui’ community. People have managed to transcend the father and daughter relationship.

The actress assures them they have chemistry. “Everything can be reinvented. The public is accepting it in a way that I didn’t expect”, adds Valentina.

At 23, the beauty has been single for three months. She was also dating actor Ravel Andrade. They were together for four years and are still friends. “I’m in Rio and he’s in São Paulo. I was doing the soap opera, he made Aruanas [a segunda temporada, disponível no Globoplay]. There was indeed a mismatch of agendas. I’m enjoying myself”, declares the young woman.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.