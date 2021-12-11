Flu outbreaks could multiply in Brazil, warns Fiocruz – Saúde

RIO – The new InfoGripe newsletter from Fiocruz, released this Thursday, 9, alerts the country’s large urban centers to the risk of outbreaks of influenza A to add to the cases of covid-19 that persist. In the last three weeks, 21 thousand cases of flu were registered in the River. The number, according to the State Health Department, is already an epidemic in the state.

In Fiocruz’s analysis, there is a real risk of importing flu cases, especially in places where non-pharmacological measures to mitigate covid transmission have low adherence. The situation has worsened because Rio has been without flu vaccines since last Friday.

The bulletin points out that twelve of the 27 units of the federation show signs of growth in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in the long-term trend (last six weeks). Are they: Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia and São Paulo. Most cases of srag are caused by Sars-CoV-2, covid virus. The exception is Rio, where the flu is prevalent.

“Different from what was pointed out in previous updates, although in many States the growth is still slow, the data suggest that this is a sustained growth and it is recommended to reassess measures for the prevention and transmission of respiratory viruses, especially in relation to end-of-life events year to avoid the worsening of the epidemiological scenario”, said researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

SRAG cases grew under 60 years

Fiocruz’s new bulletin points to a high number of cases of srag in all age groups below 60 years. This scenario is even more significant among children, adolescents and young adults (0-9, 10-19 and 20-29 years). According to Gomes, between 30 and 59 years of age, the increase in the number of cases of SARS is relatively lower, although consistent. “The numbers reinforce the need for care,” said Gomes.

In the case of children (0 to 9 years), laboratory results show the predominance of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the upward trend in SARS. In other age groups, SRAG cases are mostly related to Sars-CoV-2. The exception is the State of Rio, where the influenza A virus is the main cause of SARS in children and adults.

“In the consolidated time series of the incidence of SARS cases and deaths per covid, it is observed that, with the advancement of vaccination coverage in the adult population, the age groups of 60 years or more returned to be the groups with the highest weekly incidence of cases and deaths from SRAG with positive RT-PCR result for Sars-CoV-2,” said Gomes.