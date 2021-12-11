Fluminense dreams of Ricardo Goulart and opens conversations for the attacking midfielder, free on the market | Rio de Janeiro

After Felipe Melo, the Fluminense has another renowned target in sight, this time for the offensive sector: Ricardo Goulart. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder, two-time Brazilian champion with Cruzeiro in 2013 and 2014, has been free on the market since last month, when he terminated with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, club going through a serious financial crisis in 2021 .

After seven years in Asia, except for the four months on loan at Palmeiras in 2019, Goulart intends to return to Brazilian football and has already returned to the country with his family last month. He has been training on his own in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, his hometown, while studying proposals for 2022. And one of those interested is Fluminense.

O ge found that the tricolor board has already opened conversations with Goulart’s manager, Paulo Pitombeira, to find out about the conditions of the deal and present a project to seduce the player. The negotiations, however, are still at an early stage, and Fluminense knows it must have competition.

Ricardo Goulart is one of the most successful foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup. He arrived at Guangzhou in 2015 and made 184 games and 118 goals for the team.

In 2019, signed on a one-year loan, Goulart was Palmeiras’ main reinforcement for the season, but he ended up playing very little in a lightning pass: there were only 12 games and four goals before suffering a right knee injury and having to go through surgery. The recovery period was two months, but Guangzhou Evergrande requested the player’s return.

