Fluminense forwards a hit with Pineida, from Barcelona-EQU

With a place for the initial phase of the Libertadores guaranteed, Fluminense continues to be active in the market and is in touch with left-back Mario Pineida, 29, from Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU). The player is expected in Rio de Janeiro next week and, if he passes the medical exams, he will sign a one-year loan contract.

As the athlete has not yet signed the bond, Tricolor prefers to act with caution before announcing it. A situation similar to that of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, who has even undergone medical examinations, but has not signed yet either. Pineida’s initial information was given by the “ge” and confirmed by the UOL Sport.

In the case of Felipe Melo, the player took the exams in a private clinic with the monitoring of tricolor doctors. The steering wheel and his staff set the last details of the contract for him to sign the bond. The tendency is for him to do this next week, but the announcement should only take place after the turn of the year because the athlete has a contract with Palmeiras until December 31st.

Another one who has been evolving in the conversations, but at a stage below Pineida and Felipe Melo, is striker Germán Cano, who will not renew with rival Vasco and will remain free in the market. The fact that the player and his family have adapted to Rio de Janeiro is in favor of Fluminense.

Tricolor’s classification for the Libertadores yesterday — after a 3-0 victory over Chapecoense — gave the club the guarantee of making a more aggressive investment in the ball market.