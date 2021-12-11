Fluminense hits left-back signing for 2022 | Fluminense



Mário Bittencourt has already started planning for 2022Photo: Lucas Merçon/Fluminense FC

In addition to Felipe Melo, Fluminense already has the second signing for next season. The club has settled the last details with Barcelona de Guayaquil-EQU for the one-year loan of Mario Pineida, who is expected in Rio next week to undergo medical examinations. The initial information is from the ‘GE’ website.

The left-back faced Fluminense in the quarterfinals of this year’s Libertadores and pleased the board and coaching staff. Besides him, Tricolor also had its eye on Cristiano, from Sheriff, from Moldova. He arrives at Egidio’s place, which will not stay in 2022.

Under the agreement between Fluminense and Barcelona-EQU, the player will arrive on a loan for one year and will have a fixed value for the purchase. The option for Pineida is due to the fact that he plays on both sides and also because the negotiation value is low.

At 29, Pineida will play outside Ecuador for the first time. He was at Barcelona since 2016.