Food should remain expensive in early 2022 and only slow down in the 2nd semester – 12/11/2021

Food will continue to rise in price in the first half of 2022. A relief should only happen in the second half of the year – and that if everything goes well, sector businessmen and economists hope.

The increases in the first half will be general: from bakery bread to packaged and processed products sold in supermarkets. This will happen because of an increase in the production chain, with readjustments for grains and meat, electricity and fuel.

Prices should only start to decelerate at the end of the second quarter of 2022 if expectations of an increase in the agricultural harvest, a stabilization of the dollar and a reduction in electricity tariffs with the return of rain are confirmed, according to businessmen and economists heard by the UOL.

Drought and less agricultural production hindered

For them, the current rise in food prices is still a reflection of problems that arose in the pandemic, such as scarcity of raw materials and disorganization in the global supply chain, which were joined, in Brazil, by the fall in agricultural production, drought and appreciation of the dollar.

These factors tend to lose steam in 2022. Therefore, these experts rule out that the current food inflation, which dates back to 2020, is a problem that is here to stay forever.

The outlook for the next year is that food production cost pressures will remain due to the prices of energy and agricultural commodities and the exchange rate. But we believe in an improvement in the harvest of some commodities, which may help to accommodate prices.

João Dornellas, president of the Brazilian Food Industry Association (Abia)

Commodities are raw materials or fresh foods used by the food industry in products sold after processing or processing. For example, sugar used for sweets or soft drinks.

Costs make food production more expensive

According to the president of Abia, which represents 100 companies that produce food and beverages, the sector still has costs that are much higher today than before the pandemic.

After the lockdown periods, orders and purchases that had been suspended all came back at the same time. The dispute of many countries for the same products generated a race that caused prices to rise.

Part of these bottlenecks still remain, and this should affect food prices in 2022, says the food industry.

Below are some of these costs.

Commodities : According to the price index of the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, one of the United Nations agencies), the accumulated variation in 12 months for agricultural commodities was 31.3% up to October this year. Among the items that rose the most were coffee (+84%), sugar (+64%), corn (+64%), palm oil (+53%), wheat (+40%), soy oil (+ 33%), soy (+24%).

: According to the price index of the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, one of the United Nations agencies), the accumulated variation in 12 months for agricultural commodities was 31.3% up to October this year. Among the items that rose the most were coffee (+84%), sugar (+64%), corn (+64%), palm oil (+53%), wheat (+40%), soy oil (+ 33%), soy (+24%). Petroleum : The average oil price on the international market (Brent type) in October (until the 27th) reached 125.7% above that of October 2020.

: The average oil price on the international market (Brent type) in October (until the 27th) reached 125.7% above that of October 2020. Electricity : The scarcity of rain has reduced the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in Brazil and forced the country to activate thermoelectric plants, which produce energy at a higher cost.

: The scarcity of rain has reduced the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in Brazil and forced the country to activate thermoelectric plants, which produce energy at a higher cost. packaging: Due to price readjustments for raw materials, such as plastics, aluminum, paper and cardboard, packaging prices in general also continue to pressure costs in the food industry. Some of these items have more than doubled in price in 12 months.

Export took out food

André Braz, an economist who coordinates consumer price indices at Ibre (the Brazilian Institute of Economics, of the Getulio Vargas Foundation), says that, in addition to these factors, Brazil had a drop in agricultural crop production, lack of rain and a devalued real, a factor the one that stimulates exports, which depletes the domestic market and fuels price increases.

Food inflation resulted from a perfect storm, with a pandemic, followed by a crop failure and a water crisis that turned out to be more serious than we expected.

André Braz, coordinator of the IPC Ibre FGV

Early 2022 still under pressure

According to businessmen in the sector, most of these costs will remain high at least until the end of the first half of next year.

The prolonged drought that generated negative impacts on agricultural production and the instability of the dollar continue to pressure prices on the domestic market.

In addition, companies in the sector point out, the inflation accumulated this year also reinforces the cost increases in the first half of 2022.

Inflation and the high dollar will create pressure on the cost of production. The dollar directly impacts the cost of raw materials and packaging. And the logistical cost, for example, should continue to increase due to fuel.

Lindolfo Marinho, administrative manager of the Cerpa beer industry

Industry will pass on prices

In addition to these costs, the industry in the sector should try to recompose at the beginning of next year part of the profit margin that it lost in 2021. In other words, passing on price adjustments to final consumers.

We have already felt the impact of high raw material costs in our operation since 2020 and, following what our competitors have already done, we should readjust our prices next year.

Lindolfo Marinho, from Cerpa

Relief in the second semester

The expectation for the behavior of food prices in the second half of 2022 is already more positive, if scenarios of growth in the agricultural harvest and reduction of electricity costs are confirmed as the rains replenish hydroelectric reservoirs, allowing less use of thermal plants .

Brazil has chances of having a positive harvest next year, normalizing the supply of products in the domestic market and contributing to lower prices.

André Braz, coordinator of the IPC at Ibre FGV

According to Braz, food inflation in Brazil and in the world is not here to stay. He points out that this will become clearer throughout 2022.

He claims that, after hitting 18% in 2020, food inflation in Brazil should close this year at around 10% and decline, in 2022, to 5% or 6% at the end of the year.

Major food increases

See the price variation accumulated in 12 months until October 2021, according to the IBGE IPCA.