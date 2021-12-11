For the eye health of astronauts, researchers create a vacuum sleeping bag

A team of scientists at the University of Texas, USA, created a tube-shaped sleeping bag that sucks fluids that accumulate in their heads in zero gravity into the lower part of the astronauts’ bodies. These fluids can cause a disturbance in the eyeball that is considered one of the riskiest medical problems affecting space travelers.

As experts have already expressed concern about the possibility of something like this compromising missions to Mars, some efforts are being made to mitigate this deficiency, known as “neuro-ocular syndrome associated with space flight” (SANS).

publicity

Sleeping bag promises to combat eye problems typical of astronauts in zero gravity. Image: University of Texas Medical Center

In 2011, a study commissioned by NASA detected the occurrence of SANS in several astronauts. “What we’re seeing is flattening of the globe, swelling of the optic nerve, a shift in vision and choroidal folds,” said ophthalmologist Charles Robert Gibson, one of the authors of the study published in that year’s October issue of Ophthalmology, scientific journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

According to NASA, the syndrome has already caused farsightedness in some astronauts and a degree of difficulty reading in others.

Read more:

Astronauts can’t stand in space

In an interview with the BBC, researcher Benjamin Levine, professor of medicine at the University of Texas and leader of the study that developed the “sleeping suction tube”, revealed that more long trips could accentuate the problem. “We don’t know how bad the effects can be on a longer flight, like a two-year operation on Mars,” he said. “It would be a disaster if astronauts were handicapped so severely that they couldn’t see what they were doing and that compromised the mission.”

Levine explained that the pressure in weightlessness “is not as low as when you’re standing.” According to him, the idea for the project came from the realization that astronauts cannot stand up. “This brings us to the sleeping bags, which create a vacuum chamber around the astronaut’s lower body, drawing fluids into the feet to take the pressure off his eyes.”

And it looks like it works. In tests conducted in simulated environments on Earth, the shape of the subjects’ eyes did not change during several days of sleeping on the device.

A few questions remain regarding the special sleeping bag. How long do astronauts have to stay on the device? Will it really work in space? While we still don’t have all the answers, we can only wait and hope that both this and other gadgets that come to be created can be really useful for the health of space travelers.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!