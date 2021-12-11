Former president is received at Casa Rosada in a ‘Lula 2022’ atmosphere

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was received and awarded this Friday at Casa Rosada in an atmosphere of “Lula president 2022”. In a gesture that will probably put relations between the Alberto Fernández and Jair Bolsonaro governments into a cold impasse, the former head of state was one of those honored at the Azucena Villaflor Prize (Mother of Praça de Mayo murdered in the last dictatorship), along with the former – Uruguayan President José Pepe Mujica, among others, and, in addition to the prize for defending human rights, he received repeated applause and wishes for victory in next year’s presidential elections. Fernández, euphoric and moved, celebrated the presence in the country of “my friend Lula, who was unjustly persecuted and condemned”.

— I am happy that my friend Lula, unjustly persecuted and condemned, has the claim he deserves. Democracy is beset by extreme, intolerant, xenophobic positions… the unity of the popular sectors is more important than ever,” said the head of state.

The former president and pre-candidate for the presidency in 2022 was the guest star at events called to celebrate the Day of Democracy — on December 10, 1983, in Argentina, Raúl Alfonsin assumed the presidency, after nearly eight years of dictatorship — and , also, the first two years in the mandate of Fernández and his vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández with former Brazilian President Lula at Casa Rosada, Buenos Aires Photo: Esteban Collazo / Presidency of Argentina / via AFP

After the delivery of the human rights award, the former Brazilian president participated in a festival for democracy and in front of a Plaza de Mayo full of followers of the alliance between Peronists and Kirchnerists who have governed the country since December 2019, the former president of Uruguay assured that “Lula will be the president of Brazil”. Minutes later, Lula thanked the support of the Argentine people, Fernández’s courage in having visited him in prison, in Curitiba, and assured that “in any situation, this 76-year-old man, but who has the energy of 20, will be of his own. side”.

The former head of state made a point of highlighting the years in which I governed Brazil in the company, in the region, of heads of state such as Hugo Chávez, in Venezuela, “our Indian Evo Morales”, in Bolivia, Rafael Correia, in Ecuador , and Michelle Bachelet and Ricardo Lagos, in Chile, among others, “it was the best moment of democracy in this Great Homeland, our dear Latin America”.

The former president also received explicit statements from Cristina:

— We ask God and the Virgin for Lula to become president again. What is needed are millions of Brazilians who want to feel included again

At a certain point, the crowd started to shout “Lula is coming back”, and Cristina said “look Lula, when they say that here, in general they don’t make a mistake”, and everyone laughed.

Moved, Lula embraces former Uruguayan president José Pepe Mujica Photo: TOMAS CUESTA / AFP

The Argentine deputy and Lula exchanged declarations of solidarity for what they both considered unfair persecution. Cristina went so far as to say that if in the past Latin America was a victim of coups d’etat, in recent years “they didn’t come with military uniforms, they came with judges’ robes and hegemonic media”.

— It wasn’t necessary to torture, it was enough to talk every day with microphones on television… they wanted to provoke the political disappearance of leaders, but the people always come back and here we are — said the Argentine vice-president.

In the meetings they held on Thursday night and this Friday, the president, the Argentine vice president and the former Brazilian president, who traveled accompanied by former chancellor Celso Amorim, discussed the need to rebuild the Union of South American Nations ( Unasur), a bloc from which Brazil withdrew during the Jair Bolsonaro government and which, for other reasons, was disarticulated. Also the defense of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a group from which Brazil also left, by decision of the Bolsonaro government, in March 2020. All, according to Argentine sources, agreed on the importance of reactivating blocks like the Unasur and encourage the strengthening of Celac.

At all times, Lula received comments from the Argentine government and its allies that expressed the Casa Rosada’s desire for the former president to return to power in 2022. There was no attempt to hide a clear preference that should, again, shake the relationship of Fernández with the Bolsonaro government, despite the permanent efforts of moderate sectors of the Planalto Palace, Itamaraty and, on the Argentine side, of the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli.

Lula and Fernández also talked about a fact that bothered them both: the exclusion of Bolivia from the Summit for Democracy called by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. In his speech at the event, Fernández expressed his discomfort with the White House’s decision not to invite the government of Bolivian President Luis Arce. The government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was represented by its ambassador in Washington, in a clear message of repudiation of how the virtual meeting was organized. In 2019, Argentina granted asylum to former president Evo Morales, who first spent a brief stint in Mexico. López Obrador’s government also granted asylum to Arce, who stayed longer in Mexican territory (in this period he came to Brazil for medical treatment, Mexican sources confirmed), until he started his campaign for the presidency. Much about this relationship is told in a recent book released by the Mexican president.