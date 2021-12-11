Former SporTV reporter wins battle against Grupo Globo in court

Bruna Gosling, former reporter of the SportTV, won a labor lawsuit against the Grupo Globo. According to information from the TV news, the journalist asked for compensation on account of the accumulation of functions in the newsroom, and also the recognition of accumulated overtime. Bruna had her orders partially fulfilled, and earned R$ 20 thousand.

Notícias da TV provides access to the proceedings, and informs that, in the initial petition, Bruna claims to have been hired as a PJ (legal entity). Later, the broadcaster started to register it in the CLT model.

In addition, the journalist also claims that she was hired as a production assistant, and was successively promoted. Among her roles, however, is that of reporter, in which she covered major events. Bruna even became a program editor. She was fired in 2019.

Also according to information from Notícias da TV, Bruna said that she had worked without a record in Grupo Globo for 16 years. Even though she was hired as a reporter or producer, she argued in the process that she had other roles, and that she was not paid for them.

Of the five points mentioned in the process, the Court granted two gains. The initial petition asked for compensation of R$ 50 thousand. The 1st Civil Court of Rio, which analyzed the case, however, determined the payment of R$ 20 thousand. The case can still be appealed by both parties.

