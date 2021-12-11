Fortaleza will have a joint effort of 3rd dose of Monday, 13, the fourth, 15

Fortaleza will have a joint effort for the application of the third dose against Covid-19 from Monday to Wednesday, days 13 to 15, in the drive-thru and in the hall of the Centro de Eventos. Service will be without prior appointment and aimed at people from 18 years old and over who received the 2nd dose more than five months ago and who have not been invited.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza, collective effort is a chance for those who have completed five months and are still waiting for an appointment. Those who received the 2nd dose until July 12th can get the booster dose at the Events Center, from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Our objective is to expand vaccination coverage in Fortaleza, increasingly strengthening individual and collective protection”, commented Mayor José Sarto (PDT) on social networks.

We will make available a drive and lounge at the Events Center to serve, without prior appointment, Fortaleza residents aged 18 or over who received the 2nd dose until July 12th, that is, who have reached 5 months since the last application, even if they have not been called previously . — Sarto (@sartomayor12) December 10, 2021

A week ago, the City Hall announced a reduction in the interval between the 2nd and 3rd doses in the Capital. With the anticipation, about 300 thousand fortalezenses that would receive the third dose only from January became able to be benefited in this month of December. This Tuesday, 21, 7, the measure was extended to the whole of Ceará by the Ceará Bipartite Inter-Management Commission (CIB-CE).

Reduction of the interval aims to advance with the booster vaccination in the population, mainly considering the risks of the Ômicron variant and the arrival of the end-of-the-year festivities.

This Saturday and Sunday, 11th and 12th, the City Hall of Fortaleza holds a recap for the population that lost its second and third doses schedule against Covid-19. Division of locations is done by age group.

From 9 am to 5 pm, the public will be able to go to one of the vaccination centers taking their personal documents, vaccination card and proof of previous appointment to have access to the immunobiological. The Events Center will serve exclusively in the drive mode.

The SMS advises that the recap service takes place according to the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center. “Throughout the day, there will only be vaccination of second and third doses for absentees and also for those who have reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card”, he says.

