Fortaleza will have a joint effort of booster dose for those who were vaccinated with D2 five months ago – Metro

Fortaleza will have a joint effort to apply the booster of Covid-19 vaccines (CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer) for people who took the second dose (D2) five months ago. There will be no need to schedule. The action will take place between the next 13th and 15th of December, at the Centro de Eventos, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Who can participate in the joint effort

People over 18 years old who received D2 may update the booster dose until July 12th. That is, they reached five months since the last application, even if they have not been called up previously.

the citizen who missed the appointment of the booster dose can also participate in the joint effort.

Who not can participate in the collective effort

The public who received the single dose of the Janssen brand must not participate in the event. According to the city, Fortaleza will follow with the recommendation of the Ministry of Health (MS) to apply a second dose of the same brand before strengthening.

With this, Fortaleza awaits the sending of new batches from this manufacturer to continue the vaccination schedule for the target public.

Weekend recap (December 11th and 12th)



This Saturday and Sunday (11 and 12/12), Fortaleza performs recap for the population that missed the Monday (D2) and booster dose schedules and for people who reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card. The service will be from 9am to 5pm. See how it will be:

1st dose



The application of the first dose will be available for people from 12 to 60 years old, registered for more than 24 hours in Digital Health, in addition to pregnant women who have recently given birth. The vaccination of this public will be in shopping malls Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza, from 9 am to 5 pm.

2nd dose



There will also be a second dose (D2) for people who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer brand vaccines. The service will take place at Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy, from 9 am to 5 pm.

booster dose

The booster dose will be available for the elderly and the general population at the Centro de Eventos (drive), Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi.

Health workers and immunosuppressed should only go to the Events Center (drive), Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza and Iguatemi.