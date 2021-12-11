Fortaleza will have a million-dollar prize for the G-4 and a seat at Libertadores; see the values

Fortaleza ended the 2021 season with a historic campaign that will yield millionaire amounts for the club’s coffers. With fourth place in Serie A and a direct spot for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022, the Tricolor do Pici will be guaranteed approximately R$ 44 million.

Sensation of the Brazilian Championship, Leão surprised and ended the competition inside the G-4, with 58 points, conquering the best position of a northeastern club in the era of straight points. The feat will provide R$ 28 million in awards to the tricolor.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

With its excellent performance in the national elite, Fortaleza guaranteed the unprecedented classification for the Copa Libertadores 2022. By joining the tournament in the group stage, Tricolor do Pici will be entitled to around US$ 1 million per match as home team, or that is, US$ 3 million in total, something around R$ 16 million.

In addition to the Brasileirão and Libertadores, considered the main tournaments for the next season for the Lion, the Ceará team will have the Copa do Brasil, Copa do Nordeste and Campeonato Cearense, important competitions that also add financially.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags