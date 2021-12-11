Four more new games confirmed in day-one on Xbox Game Pass

More games for Xbox Game Pass!

During The Game Awards, Xbox confirmed the release of four more new games on the Xbox Game Pass in day-one, and there’s even a game that wasn’t revealed!

According to Xbox, Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, Trek to Yomi and an undisclosed game from Hugecalf Studios will be released on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass (the new name of the Xbox Game Pass for PC) on day-one. Check out:

