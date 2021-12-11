Four Ways to Stop Putin from Invading Ukraine; read the review – International

When I became supreme commander of the nato, in 2009, the Atlantic alliance was focused on afghan war. But one of the first senior delegations I talked to wanted to discuss the Russia. They were the military commanders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. I never forgot the tone in their voices when they described the Russian president’s malevolence Vladimir Putin.

They had a privileged view, as they rose in the armed forces while their countries were still part of the Soviet Union. The three argued that the Russian invasion of Georgia, in 2008, were a test run for future operations against democracies neighboring Russia. So we redesigned our war plans to deal with this possibility and significantly increased the level of American assistance to Eastern Europe.

At the time, I felt that the Ukraine it was a possible target, as it was a close NATO partner, though not an effective member. Then, in 2014, Putin annexed Crimea. Seven years later, Putin is once again preparing to attack Ukraine, as he seeks to completely sever relations with the West.

What are the best tools the West can use to stop you?

1 – Military intelligence

The first is strategic intelligence and communication. By gathering information from all kinds of sources – human, electronic, etc. – , organizing it coherently, and informing the public, the United States can assemble a coalition with the goal of new and stronger punishments.

While the US government cannot reveal its sources or methods, it can divulge details of unclassified reports. Photos of Russian troops and military equipment are worth a thousand words.

2- Cyberespionage

The second is cyber warfare. The National Security Agency (NSA) and the US Cyber ​​Command are most certainly investigating the command and control system of the Russian invasion forces. Despite this, acting in total secrecy is not convenient. The Russians need to “see” the Americans acting on this front, without the US showing what it is capable of. This will help the Russians understand that the invasion will be easy. The Russians used cyber attacks very efficiently in Ukraine and Georgia. Now they need to know that they no longer have that advantage.

3- Economic pressure

The third strategy is economic. It is true that previous sanctions have not deterred Putin. But in a two-hour meeting with the Russian leader on Tuesday, President Joe Biden warned of “very strong economic and other measures” in the event of a military escalation. They should include additional steps by all Western democracies against Putin’s closest allies: state-owned banks and the oil and gas sector – although this is difficult given Europe’s energy dependence on Russia. Secondary sanctions against companies doing business in Russia would also help drive Putin out of the global economy. Finally, the US government should consider pulling the Russians out of the Swfit international payments system – used by banks around the world – a sanction that devastated the Iranian economy ten years ago.

4- Military assistance

In terms of military aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon gave Biden a significant menu: lethal anti-missile systems, mobile artillery pieces and attack drones, as well as logistical support. The Defense Department may also provide an anti-aircraft system to contain more modern Russian weapons. All of this combined with training of American officers.

Finally, Putin is disgusted by the idea of ​​Western troops near his border. He urges NATO to desist from expanding eastwards to halt the current escalation. The West must not fall for it. Putin must be warned that an invasion will have the opposite effect, with a noticeable increase in the American presence in the Baltics, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. Another form of pressure is to start patrolling the Black Sea with destroyers that are currently anchored in Spain.

Putin is already past the threat point, although the likelihood of an attack before the end of the year is low. He has invaded his neighbors twice in the past 13 years. Letting him do it again can be a setback for decades.

*He is a retired admiral and former NATO commander