Free Fire Codes today (11/12): Check out free redemption codes

See the codes for this Saturday, (11/12/2021) for Free Fire! Check out in-game rewards including characters, weapon skins for you on this day.

The players from Free Fire always wait for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them obtain a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics. Below, we show the today’s codes, check out below.


Free Codes for Free Fire today

Here at CenárioMT you will find daily Free Fire redemption codes, the best alternative to obtain exclusive items that Garena makes available so that its millions of users can exchange them for free rewards on the official website.

Tips for you player

  • These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so get free rewards like this is totally legitimate and it gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Also, remember that codes are valid for 24 hours and that, after this period, they can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today December 11, 2021

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must login in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

Free Fire: Free Redemption Codes for December 11 (2021) (Garena)

The Free Fire redemption code for today, December 11, 2021, is FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server).

F45T-YHJ9-OLSQ
FGRT-5QAZ-CFGJ
FT8E-RYHD-KX93
F745-F6RY-TGJH
FCFG-H567-GHJK
FVKD-IS87-VS33
F45T-YU88-UY12
FR43-F45Y-JNBV

  • FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal and Sky Crystal.
  • DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
  • FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
  • FFGTYUO16POKH – Fight against Justice and Vandal Rebellion Weapons Draw Box
  • BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
  • MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
  • SDAWR88YO16UB – free dj alok character
  • NHKJU88TREQW – Titian Brand Gun Skins
  • MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
  • BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and free recharge
  • ADERT8BHKPOU – Clothing
  • UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x Underground Draw Box M1014
  • FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapons Treasure Chest
  • FF101TSNJX6E (indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
  • PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapons Drop Box
  • CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
  • M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapons Treasure Chest (Europe)
  • FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Bloody Red Weapons Treasure Chest
  • X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the Promo Codes from 2021 to Today, please visit the page known as the Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Recommendations for Redeeming Free Fire Codes

  • Codes have a validity period and are only available for a few periods (many of them usually last for 1 or 2 days).
  • There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.
  • There are unique codes for regions or countries, so maybe some of them won’t work for you.
  • Be very aware of fraudulent or misleading pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.

