Free Fire: Weekly schedule from December 8th to 14th with Special Bonus and Elephant Reload

Free Fire reveals the content it will add as part of the new weekly schedule. You can expect a good handful of news to add to Garena’s popular battle royale between December 8th and 14th, 2021. We must remind you that the game is available in free format to play for mobile devices iOS and Android.

Free Fire Weekly Schedule: All Content

Below, we offer the complete list of news you can enjoy on Free Fire in the coming days.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | Collaborative objects (to be confirmed)

Thursday 9 December 2021 | Collaborative objects (to be confirmed)

Friday, December 10, 2021 | Recharge Cuack

Saturday 11 December 2021 | Energy Watchers and the Special Bonus Return

Monday, December 13, 2021 | Super Data

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Elephant Recharge

As you can see, there are objects and rewards that have not yet been revealed. Among the new contents, the Elephants Recharge and the Energy Watchers’ return, among others, stand out.



