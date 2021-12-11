From Betrayal to Engagement: Jojo and Lucas’ Controversial Love Story – Photos

The relationship between Jojo Todynho and Lucas Souza began controversially. The two met during a trip to Tulum, Mexico, when the singer was still with Márcio Felipe. Four months later, however, the singer was asked to marriage by the Army officer. Check out the love story! Reproduction/Instagram

The funkeira told how their first meeting was. “When I met Lucas in Tulum I went crazy, because I thought he was a gringo until he came to talk to me: ‘Hi, I went with you to the Farm. Can I take a picture with you?’. Ah, I promptly replied: ‘Can I give you a kiss?'” said the famous woman on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram

At the time, the famous woman was “making out” with Márcio Felipe, affectionately called “baianinho”. In October, Jojo admitted that she had wronged her partner during the international trip and that she therefore ended the relationship. “Before they start talking, I prefer to talk in my way so you can understand […] Well, me and the baianinho didn’t stay anymore. We weren’t boyfriends, we were staying out […] So I’m not staying with him anymore. I don’t know if he’ll want to be my friend, but that’s okay. He’s a nice person, nice, but there was no way,” he explained Reproduction/Instagram

It is worth remembering that before that, the manicure Izabelle Branquinho even said that she had a serious relationship with Márcio

In late November, Jojo was not happy to see that information about her new relationship with military man Lucas Souza was leaked without her consent. She recorded a sequence of Instagram stories in which she vented about the case. “A photo of Lucas and I leaked. It didn’t, some motherfucker, someone I trusted, and it’s impossible to find out who it was, took it and sent it to gossip sites, which publish the photo without knowing if the person wants to publish,” he said Reproduction/Instagram