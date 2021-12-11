From samba to forró, Expo MS starts today waiting for 20 thousand people – Fun

Party will be at the Morenão Stadium with Hugo and Guilherme, Raça Negra, Gustavo Mioto and Os Barões da Pisadinha

The Barons of Pisadinha will perform this Saturday in Campo Grande. (Photo: Facebook Reproduction)

With four national attractions and open bar sectors, another edition of Expo MS begins today, after a long break due to the pandemic. The main difference in editing is the location. For the first time, the party will be held at the Morenão Stadium and the organization’s expectations are for a lively audience, of around 10,000 people a day, to enjoy samba, forró and sertanejo performances.

Without revealing the number of tickets sold so far, Dut’s Promoções – the company that hosted the party – is optimistic about the return of the event, which has important artists on stage.

Today, the stadium gates open at 9 pm and the first show will be by the country duo Hugo and Guilherme. Among the hits are “Coração na Cama”, “Conveniência” and “Mal Feito”.

The duo was confirmed at the exhibition in November to sing in place of singer Marília Mendonça, who died on November 5, victim of a plane crash. The Queen of Suffering would perform at the event.

In addition to Hugo and Guilherme, the samba and pagode group Raça Negra will also take to the stage this Friday. Owners of the anthem “Cheia de Manias”, “Caroline” and “It’s Too Late”, the group animates different generations and turns the part “Didididiê ê ê” into a spectacle.

On Saturday (11), the gates also open at 9 pm and the party starts with a show by the countryman Gustavo Mioto, owner of the hits “Impressionando os Anjos”, “Despedida de Casal” and “Contramão”.

Then, one of the most awaited shows is by Barões da Pisadinha, forró that has conquered and dominated streaming since 2020. The simple forró, with voice and keyboard, left the backlands of Bahia and conquered Brazil, taking the duo to the most played in the YouTube and Spotify’s most popular. Among the hits are “Recairei”, “You just have to call me”, “Tá Rocheda” and “Chupadinha”.

Values ​​and sectors – Tickets are still on sale and some sectors have already reached the third batch. Those who go to the shows can choose between covered grandstands, after box, extra vip open or experience open bar and open food.

Prices start at R$ 60.00 for the stands and reach R$ 399 for the Experience box with open bar and open food. It is worth mentioning that the open bar sectors are for people over 18 years old.

To enter the two days, it is mandatory to present the ticket in digital or printed form, together with the official document with photo.

Tickets can be purchased online (click here), at Barbearia A Banca and at Gugu Lanches units.

Map of the sectors available for those who want to enjoy the event. (Photo: Disclosure)

