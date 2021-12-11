Gabigol predicts another title with Flamengo in Libertadores: “We just have to go there again and win. And let’s go” | Flamengo

On vacation in São Paulo, forward Gabigol spoke again about the defeat by Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, played on the 27th. major competition on the continent.

He stated that, after the setback, it remains for the rubro-negros to return to the Libertadores decision in 2022 and win it. And, categorically, he said that Flamengo will conquer it again.

– We are always being champions. Things happen in football, and people forget. In four years, Flamengo was twice champion of the Brazilian Nationals and twice was vice (Brazilian). By design, this is pretty big. We played two Libertadores finals, we won one and lost the other. We won Recopa, Supercopa, three state. Palmeiras deserved it, went there and won. Congratulations to them, show. Obviously we are not happy. Congratulations to Palmeiras. What do we have left? Go there again next year until we win this thing. And let’s go.

About the development of the game, Gabigol mentioned the move in which he lost under the crossbar and other submissions. In his view, Flamengo created conditions to turn the game around, but was not successful.

– That ball passed, I wanted to go with my foot. I said: “P…, the foot won’t come”. I went with the head, and the head didn’t arrive either. And I slipped. There was a ball by Michael, there was a ball by Bruno Henrique that went through this here.

No. 9 also highlighted that Raphael Veiga’s goal, scored by Palmeiras at the beginning, changed the design of the match.

– I think that within the game there are several games. I think we programmed well for the game, trained well. They scored early on, which obviously changed the game. We couldn’t shoot too much because if you take the second it’s difficult to do three. It turns out, we’ve already done two in three minutes, but it’s difficult. We scored the goal. After that, we created many chances to be champions.

Do you have a proposal to leave Flamengo?

– Proposal has, but I have to analyze everything. I’m 25 years old, I play for the best team in Brazil, players and fans… That doesn’t mean I can’t leave tomorrow, it could happen. but i’m happy

– He’s a head brat, I think he’ll handle it well. I mean, dealing well is f…, right? Handle such a thing well. I think he will get through this. It happens, bro, but we lost a goal. If we score, we could take another one there. That’s not where we lost the game.

Zero discomfort with pressure for titles, especially after the 2021 vices

– I think Flamengo, with the team we have, has to take the lead. I prefer to have a good team, I don’t want to have a bad team. I prefer the year thinking: “You have to win everything”.

Robinho’s influence to choose Flamengo in 2019

– Santos has always been my team at heart since I was little, the family is all Santos, but I always wanted to play for Flamengo because of Robinho. It seems like I’m lobbying, but he used to say: “Forget it… Mengão, full Maraca”. Look at this crowd.

– I always wanted to play for Flamengo. I never imagined that I would play for another team in Brazil other than Santos. If there was one I could play, it would be Flamengo.

When did I play for Flamengo?

– When the chance arose, I said: “C…, I’m going to play for Flamengo! What a mess f…”. Very. With all due respect to the other fans, but Flamengo’s is different. When I debuted, I don’t remember if it was against Boavista or Bangu, we had a Flamengo x Bangu at 4 pm, with 50 thousand heads. I said: “What the… is this, my brother?” I don’t know if it was against Bangu. It was like this. Did I think Flamengo x Bangu in Maraca? It’s going to be 15 grand. It gave 50 thousand.

He is still surprised by the fact that he defends Fla at Maracanã

– I always wanted to play for Flamengo and Santos. I was never breezed (fixed) on an outside team. I am very Brazilian. It’s great to be Brazilian. It’s very f… playing for the national team, playing for Flamengo, going to Maracanã. For me, it’s not normal to wear Flamengo’s shirt and go to Maracanã to play. It’s very f… Things happen, and you don’t stop to think. You stop and say: “C…, Flamengo… Maracanã, 80 thousand people shouting your name, being champion of everything, living in Rio…”

How did you feel when facing Santos for the first time?

– The first time I went to play against Santos was at Maracanã, where I scored a great goal. Covering, it was a great goal. And then he says: “are you going to celebrate or not”. Man, I was going to celebrate. I play at Flamengo, I like Flamengo and I like Santos. What would me celebrating the goal change? Respect is more than that, respect is what’s in your heart. Who said that not celebrating is respect? The guys stayed p… with me.

– Then I went to play in Vila (in the last round of the 2019 Brazilian Nationals). I’m at home, I’m on vacation, the last game of the year… I entered Vila Grande. I thought the guys liked me, and they called me names the whole game. I was very p… When I left Santos, Santos didn’t look for me to renew because he wasn’t able to do business with Inter. I had no choice. And Flamengo was a team that always wanted to play, there in Rio and nothing to do with Santos. And the guys cursed me a lot. I stayed p…

We lost that game (4 to 0), but after that I scored three goals in Maracanã (actually there were two), I scored three in Vila. They called me names… I like it a lot, I prefer it. We make love at home. Play with anger, with desire…

Bruno Henrique’s Personality: “Crazy”

– Bruno Henrique is very much my partner, we played for Santos together. We were a lot of partners at Santos, and I called him every day: “Come to Flamengo, come to Flamengo, please”. – But Bruno is very private, but we don’t know how he is that day. He arrives with you, talks and plays. The other day, he doesn’t talk to you. Then I said: “I’m going to do a test, I’m not going to talk to Bruno”.

– We didn’t talk to each other for two months, but it was good. So I decided to talk to him: “Hey, Bruno, how are you?” He replied: “What’s up, what’s up? All right?”. Normal. And on the goal field every game. And not to mention off the field. But no fighting. Bruno is crazy. And he didn’t even notice.

– The field was very bad. The grass was fine but not wet. The first half was one game, and the second half another. The wet field favors us a lot, because the ball runs fast. And their team was doing really well, but they started with a really strong rhythm. They couldn’t take it.

– At game time, I was super calm. We were champions, and I went to the locker room, picked up the phone and felt good. My record was falling at the time of the trio, with two million heads in Rio. We were Brazilian champions on top of the trio.

– It was a very f… game, they had more chances than us. The guys’ team was very strong, but I was happy. We went there and played. We could get there, stay behind and win the game. What I found most f… was to play as if we were facing a team from Carioca.

red card after goals

– When I scored the second goal, I lifted my shirt, and the referee was weird. He didn’t come close to me to give me a card, and I said: “I’m going to stay here in the rat shop, and the game will end here”. The one on my side was River’s side cursing me, and I showed my shirt and danced. He said, “I’ll get you”. I said: “F…”. And I came from expulsion. I scored the goal, and I was on the bench side. Nor f… I’m going to the field. I stayed close to the field, dropped the game.

– And the side saying he was going to catch me. They threw the ball to Bruno Henrique, and the guy kicked Bruno Henrique. Expelled. When the guy looks, he was looking for me. Then the little flag was looking at me. I took the private parts and made them for him. Then the little flag saw it. The little flag crapped me, and I got kicked out, bro.

teams you like to face

– Nineteen fans from Brazil hate me, and one loves me a lot. I score all the time on the guys’ teams. I lost the Libertadores final, but my little goal is there against them. I like playing against Palmeiras, but not because of the rivalry. It’s a big team, they have a strong team and good for c… Playing against Corinthians here in Itaquera is very fierce, the guys cheering and cursing me. I play in Vila after a long time is good. I also like to play in the Northeast. Playing against Fortaleza, against Ceará I think it’s great.

– Against Vasco I like it. We just win.

Demanding and provocative red-blacks

– Flamenguist is boring for c… Flamenguists irritate, winning and losing. He only won the Brazilian this year, but what a m (laughs). Corinthians is a beast because Corinthians doesn’t need much, they have to be 1-0 in the end. Flamengo must be 5-0, with 95% possession. When he wins, it’s unbearable good. When he loses, he also pisses off. Flamengo is very wild.

– I keep thinking of some flamenguists from a while ago, who didn’t earn anything. We win for c…, and they complain. Imagine those who didn’t earn anything, not even Carioca… Flamengo is very good, man… I like Flamengo for c… Flamengo is f…!

He says the press will criticize him for drinking during the interview

– I’m on vacation. So… King of America. Top scorer in Brazil… Every year, bro… What are they going to say? I drink my whiskey… I’m not killing anyone, I will listen to a rap later. In January, I’ll come back, train for c…, we’ll be champions and I’ll be top scorer again.

Says look-alike doesn’t look like him

– Poor him. I don’t think so, bro. I think he pushes too hard to appear (laughs).