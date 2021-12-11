Gabigol reveals that he always has proposals to leave Flamengo

On vacation in São Paulo, Gabigol participated in the podcast “Podpah” and made a revelation that left Flamengo fans worried. The striker stated that he has proposals to leave the Rio de Janeiro team, but guaranteed that he is not happy at the club.

“There are proposals (to leave Flamengo), but I have to analyze everything. I’m 25 years old, I play for the best team in Brazil, players and fans f%$. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow I can’t leave, it can happen. But I do. I’m happy”.

No. 9 also made a point of emphasizing that he was never fixated on wearing foreign team jerseys and that he always wanted to play for Flamengo.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Flamengo and Santos. I’ve never been a fan (fixed) on an outside team. I’m very Brazilian. It’s great to be Brazilian. It’s very f… playing for the national team, playing for Flamengo, going to the Maracanã. For me, it’s not normal to wear Flamengo’s shirt and go to Maracanã to play. It’s very f… Things happen, and you don’t stop to think. You stop and say: “C…, Flamengo … Maracanã, 80 thousand people shouting his name, being champion of everything, living in Rio…”

Gabi also commented on the loss to Palmeiras, in this year’s Libertadores final. The striker stressed that the goal is to return to dispute the decision of the biggest club tournament in South America next season.

Finally, the top scorer also commented on his relationship with Bruno Henrique, with whom he has shared the pitch since the days of Santos.

“Bruno Henrique is very much my partner, we played for Santos together. We were a lot of partners at Santos, and I called him every day: “Come to Flamengo, come to Flamengo, please.” – Except that Bruno is very private, but we don’t know how he is that day. He comes with you, talks and plays. The other day, he doesn’t talk to you. Then I said: “I’m going to take a test, I’m not talking to Bruno” .

We didn’t speak for two months, but it was good. So I decided to talk to him: “Hey, Bruno, how are you?” He replied: “What’s up, what’s up? All right?”. Normal. And on the goal field every game. And not to mention off the field. But no fighting. Bruno is crazy. And he didn’t even notice.

“We are always champions. Some things happen in football, and people forget. In four years, Flamengo was champion of the Brazilian Nationals twice and twice was vice (Brazilian). For the project, this is very big. We played two Libertadores finals, we won one and lost another. We won Recopa, Supercopa, three state championships. Palmeiras deserved it, went there and won. Congratulations to them, show. Obviously we’re not happy. Congratulations to Palmeiras. What’s left for us? Go there again next year until we win this thing. And let’s go.”