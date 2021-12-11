Gabigol reveals what is the biggest dream of his career and surprises

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Striker Gabigol revealed in an interview with Podpah what his biggest dream in football is. According to the player, who is Flamengo’s idol, the greatest dream of his life is to compete in the World Cup.

“I really want to go to the World Cup, it’s my biggest dream. I think I have to keep scoring goals and this ‘B.O’ won’t be mine. So if you don’t want to call, you have to respect it, I have to do my part, which is the most important. We don’t control things,” said Gabigol, who claimed to be ‘cold’, but that changes when he’s on the Brazilian team.

“It’s a lot of guys fuck together, a lot of guys who have experience, who give his life to be there. It’s our biggest dream to be in the national team. The yellow shirt with your name… It moves a lot with me. Selection moves me a lot, every game for the national team I’m like this, it’s the apex. I don’t mind playing abroad, but playing for the national team… Playing Champions League really f***ing, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Benfica, but national team, bro…”

Read too:

Gabigol opens the game about passage in Europe and explains why it went wrong

Gabigol reveals that he received proposals from Corinthians and São Paulo

São Paulo fans demand ‘cleaning’ in the squad for 2022; see the names

Flamengo ends the year with four athletes from Serie A who scored the most in the season; see the list

Mercado da Bola: After Flamengo’s departure, Bruno Viana doesn’t rule out going to Brazil

Flamengo has two obstacles to define Carlos Carvalhal as its new coach

Journalist criticizes Flamengo’s search for a European and says that the chance of hiring a good coach is “remote”

Mercado da Bola: Cruzeiro announces 5 reinforcements at once and surprises; see who arrived