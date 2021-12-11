Gabigol says that Flamengo’s departure ‘could happen’, declares himself to the crowd and provokes Vasco

O Flamengo ended the season and, for the third consecutive year, Gabigol was the club’s top scorer. idol of the current generation, the forward commented on the possibility of prolonging his career at Rubro-Negro and explained the reasons that attract him, including declaring himself to the crowd, but he made some considerations:

– Proposal has (to leave Flamengo), but I have to analyze everything. I’m 25 years old, I play for the best team in Brazil, players and f*** fans. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow I can’t leave, it could happen. But I’m happy – said Gabi, in an interview with “Podpah”, adding:

– I think it’s something that can happen, yes (ending my career at Flamengo), it’s difficult because I’m talking about a lifetime contract here and tomorrow I’m leaving. But Flamengo is a team that I don’t see myself leaving. That’s where I found myself as a person, the vibe is really good. I like Maracanã, living in Rio… Maybe tomorrow, I don’t know, Flamengo doesn’t want me anymore, things are very fast.

About the red-black fan profile, Gabi laughed when commenting on the intensity of the charges and vibrations:

– Flamenguist is boring for c… Flamenguists irritate, winning and losing. He only won the Brazilian this year, but what a m (laughs). Corinthians is a beast because Corinthians doesn’t need much, they have to be 1-0 in the end. Flamengo must be 5-0, with 95% possession. When he wins, it’s unbearable good. When he loses, he also pisses off. Flamengo is very wild.

Flamengo is f…

– I keep thinking of some flamenguists from a while ago, who didn’t earn anything. We win for c…, and they complain. Imagine those who didn’t earn anything, not even Carioca… Flamengo is very good, man… I like Flamengo for c… Flamengo is f…!

A provocateur since the beginning of his career, Gabigol also did not miss the opportunity, when asked if scoring a goal against Vasco was among his favorite experiences, to give the arch-rivals of Flamengo a nudge:

– Against Vasco I also like (to score), but we only win.

By the way, Gabriel Barbosa also said that he likes to act being provoked, as by the opposing fans, for example:

– I like it a lot, I prefer (to be teased). We make love at home. Playing has to be with anger, with will. Where I go they call me names. There’s no way not to listen. I take this as a motivation and say: “Oh yeah, fine, then. But when I score, you’ll see it too.”

Gabigol, as well as the entire Flamengo cast, will perform again on January 10 at Ninho do Urubu, at 9 am, for the 2022 season.