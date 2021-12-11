Gabigol talks about the future at Flamengo, declares himself to the crowd and provokes Vasco

Craque commented on the possibility of prolonging his career at Flamengo;

Gabi laughed when commenting on the intensity of the demands and vibrations from the fans;

Player will re-appear on January 10th at the Vulture’s Nest at 9am for the 2022 season.

This Friday (10), the red-black fan kept an eye on the expected interview by Gabriel Barbosa – Gabigol – on Podpah channel. The ace commented on the possibility of prolonging his career at Flamengo and explained the reasons that attract him, including declaring himself to the crowd, but he pondered:

“There is a proposal (to leave Flamengo), but I have to analyze everything. I’m 25 years old, I play for the best team in Brazil, players and f*** fans. It doesn’t mean that I can’t leave tomorrow, it can happen. I’m happy – said Gabi, in an interview with “Podpah”, adding:

“I think it’s something that can happen, yes (ending my career at Flamengo), it’s difficult because I’m talking about a lifetime contract here and tomorrow I’m leaving. But Flamengo is a team that I don’t see myself leaving. That’s where I’m leaving. I met as a person, the vibe is very good. I like Maracanã, living in Rio… Maybe tomorrow, I don’t know, Flamengo doesn’t want me anymore, things are very fast,” said the striker in an interview.

About the red-black fan profile, Gabi laughed when commenting on the intensity of the charges and vibrations. “Flamenguista is boring for c… Flamenguista irritates, winning and losing. He only won the Brazilian this year, but what m (laughs). Corinthians is a beast because Corinthians doesn’t need much, they have to be 1-0 in the end Flamengo has to be 5-0, with 95% ball possession. When he wins, it’s unbearable good. When he loses it also pisses off. Flamengo is very tough. Flamengo is f……

I keep thinking of some flamenguists from a while ago, who didn’t earn anything. We win for c…, and they complain. Imagine those who didn’t earn anything, not even Carioca… Flamengo is very good, man… I like Flamengo for c… Flamengo is f…!

A provocateur since the beginning of his career, Gabigol also did not miss the opportunity, when asked if scoring a goal against Vasco was among his favorite experiences, to give the arch-rivals of Flamengo a nudge:

I also like against Vasco (to score a goal), but we only win.

Gabigol, as well as the entire Flamengo cast, will perform again on January 10 at Ninho do Urubu, at 9 am, for the 2022 season.