Gasoline prices at gas stations have dropped slightly this week, says ANP | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Gasoline prices at gas stations across the country have fallen slightly this week, according to a survey released this Friday (10) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The ANP’s weekly survey shows that the average price per liter of Gasoline went from R$ 6,742 to 6,708, a drop of 0.50%. The maximum value found was R$7.962.

the price of the liter ethanol it also dropped in the one-week interval, from R$5.308 to R$5.210, a reduction of 1.85%. The maximum value found for the fuel was BRL 7,899, above that calculated in the previous reading (BRL 7,799)

Already the value of the liter of diesel remained practically stable, dropping from R$5.355 to R$5.354. The maximum amount was (R$ 6,700).

Finally, the price of cooking gas, 13kg LPG, reached an average price of R$ 102.60, showing a slight increase compared to last week (R$ 102.40). The maximum value of the cylinder was R$ 140.

Fuels are the villains

Also on Friday, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 0.95% last month. It was the biggest change for a month of November since 2015.

Last month’s inflation result was driven by gasoline.

IPCA: official inflation stands at 0.95% in November and is the highest for the month since 2015

In the year, fuels rose more than 40%. In the case of ethanol, the increase reached almost 70%. Gasoline, on the other hand, rose 50% in 12 months.

