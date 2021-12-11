Gasoline prices rise nearly 50% between January and December, says ANP

RIO – The price of gasoline accumulates an increase of 49.6% between the beginning of January and the end of this week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Between December 5th and 11th, a liter of gasoline in Brazil costs an average of R$ 6.708 at service stations.

Compared to the previous week, there was a 0.5% decline in the price per liter of gasoline. For the third week in a row, the maximum price found in Brazil is R$7.96 per liter – the case of Rio Grande do Sul.

In diesel, the increase reaches 48.47% in the year. Last week, the average price of the liter was R$ 5.354, the same level as the previous week.

Bottled gas (LPG) also rose 37.19% in the year, according to the ANP. Last week, the 13-kilogram cylinder was at R$ 102.55, an advance of 0.14% compared to last week.

According to the IBGE, which released the IPCA this Friday, gasoline had the greatest individual impact on the index again, with a 7.38% increase in November. There was also a strong increase in the prices of ethanol (10.53%), diesel oil (7.48%) and natural gas for vehicles (4.30%).