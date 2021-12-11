Gasoline rises 50.78% in 12 months; see the main villains of inflation in the period

O IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), official inflation indicator in Brazil, has already accumulated a 10.74% increase in the last 12 months. November data were released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Friday (10).

Despite a reduction in the rate of increase, the value for the month was the highest since 2015. A survey carried out by André Braz, coordinator of the Ibre-FGV price indices, at the request of CNN Brasil Business, points out that the Gasoline is the main villain for the inflation in the last 12 months.

It accumulates an increase of 50.78%, contributing to around 2.49 percentage points of the rise in the IPCA in the period. It is followed by the energy residential electricity, with an accumulated variation of 31.87%, and ethanol, which rose 69.4%.

The survey considers not only the percentage variation, but also the weight of each item in the composition of the IPCA. The prices of new cars, for example, rose 14.24% compared to 15.99% for used cars, but their contribution to the composition of the index is greater.

Also among the top ten contributions are gas cylinders (up 38.88%), expenses with meals (7.46%), residential rent (6.59%), chicken pieces (33.57%) and tickets airlines (36.53%).

In the case of fuels and gas, the increase is mainly linked to the high oil price in the international quotation. THE Petrobras it follows the quotation in its pricing policy, and the rise of the dollar against the real aggravates this acceleration in values ​​even more.

In the case of residential energy, the increase is due to the readjustment of electricity bills to cover the costs of using thermoelectric plants, which are compensating for energy generation threatened by low levels in hydroelectric reservoirs. In the second semester, the water scarcity flag, which increased the tariffs on the electricity bill.

Specifically for the month of November, analysts claim that the rise of some products, especially perishable goods, was lower due to discounts offered during the sexta-feira Negra, which spanned the month of November and went beyond more traditional categories, including food.