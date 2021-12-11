Germans will need a 4th dose of the vaccine, says specialist







High infection rate has led to emergency overcrowding in some regions of Germany Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The president of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, said that the Germany will probably have to organize a campaign of vaccination against covid-19 for fourth booster next year, aiming to control the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In an interview published this Saturday, 11, by the newspaper Bild, the expert said that booster doses will probably be needed from mid-2022.

The country’s vaccination campaign has gradually picked up speed since it was restarted to administer booster doses. A fourth wave of covid-19 massively increased the rate of infections, triggering successive record highs in infection statistics.

The emergence of the variant omicron, which is already present in Germany, contributed to further complicate the picture. “Our expectation is that this mutation will slowly become the dominant variant by the beginning of next year”, said the president of the German Association of Intensive Care Medicine (DIVI), Gernot Marx, in an interview with the newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

On Wednesday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said results of an initial study of the effectiveness of their vaccine against omicron showed that a third dose of the inoculant provides broad protection against the strain.

Fourth dose along with flu vaccine

According to data released this Friday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German agency for disease prevention and control, around 1.1 million Germans have received their third vaccine against covid-19 since the middle of last year. Thus, currently about 20% of German adults are fully vaccinated with a booster dose.

German public health officials hope this reinforcement campaign can gather speed as winter approaches, so that further restrictions and lockdown measures can be avoided.

Weigeldt told the Bild that he hopes a third vaccination campaign could take place from September next year “already in conjunction with the flu vaccination” so that protection against the coronavirus can be made a routine medical issue.