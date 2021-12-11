Geromel pulls the line and five players express their desire to remain in Grêmio, says radio host

One of the players most identified with the club in the current squad, the defender wants to help Tricolor in 2022, as well as four other players

O Guild turns the key after confirmation of downgrade to Brazilian Championship Series B and already projects the next season. The club will suffer from a big decrease in revenue and you know you will be forced to perform polite, which must involve the group of players. Tricolor may fail to raise more than R$ 80 million in 2022, including TV quota, membership and awards.

A day after the 4×3 victory over Atlético-MG, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, which did not avoid the fall due to the victory of Juventude over Corinthians, some players have already shown their intention to remain in Grêmio and help the club get back on its feet next year. The information is from radio host Juliano Britto, from Copero TV.

According to the narrator, the defenders Peter Geromel and Walter Kannemann, the right-back Rafinha and the steering wheels Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva were the first to make themselves available to the board to stay at the club. Situations involving the squad will still be debated by the football department, which may also undergo a change, since vice-president Dénis Abrahão has an undefined future.

Despite the desire to stay at the club, the argentine defender is already in crosshairs from another club. According to the report in “UOL Esporte”, the San Lorenzo is studying proposing a “change of air” to Kannemann, who has already defended the club and won titles. The defender went through a hip surgery and must go a long time without acting.

the side Rafinha would be on the radar of Atlético-MG, still according to Juliano Britto. One of the main definitions that Grêmio will have to take aiming at the start of the next season involves Douglas Costa. The attacking midfielder, who was involved in controversies in the last week of the season, receives the highest salary from the squad currently – around R$ 800 thousand, an amount that can reach R$ 1.6 million with gloves and bonuses.