Gkay delivers Tiago Abravanel and her husband with famous youtuber in his Farofa

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gkay delivers Tiago Abravanel and her husband with famous youtuber in his Farofa 11 Views

Gkay’s Farofa is still making waves. The influencer delivered that there was a lot of making out among the guests, and revealed a trisal formed during the celebration of her birthday in Fortaleza, Ceará. In an interview with the podcast Poddelas, she said that Tiago Abravanel and her husband, Fernando Poli, stayed with the youtuber Alvaro, who has a channel with more than half a million subscribers and eight million followers on Instagram.

See also: Gkay reveals Farofa’s backstage: ‘I called about 20 boys to pick me up. When I saw it, I couldn’t handle it’

Alvaro with Gkay and comedian Lucas Guedez at Farofa
Alvaro with Gkay and humorist Lucas Guedez at Farofa Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Gkay didn’t stop there. She also said that the couple even exchanged kisses with comedian Lucas Guedez, another well-known figure on the internet. Lucas, by the way, has a sort of “colorful friendship” with Alvaro, as they revealed in an interview at the end of October.

“Tiago and Fernando are two names that can no longer stay out of Farofa. They are very excited,” added the owner of the party to the podcast.

Tiago Abravanel with Gkay in Farofa
Tiago Abravanel with Gkay at Farofa Photo: reproduction/ instagram

the youtuber Alvaro
The youtuber Alvaro Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Tiago Abravanel and her husband, Fernando Poli, at Farofa
Tiago Abravanel and her husband, Fernando Poli, at Farofa Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Gkay between Alvaro and Carlinhos Maia
Gkay between Alvaro and Carlinhos Maia Photo: reproduction/ instagram

the youtuber Alvaro
The youtuber Alvaro Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Tiago Abravanel and her husband, Fernando Poli, stayed with Alvaro at Farofa
Tiago Abravanel and her husband, Fernando Poli, stayed with Alvaro at Farofa Photo: reproduction/instagram photos

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Murilo Huff shows his son Leo meeting Santa Claus

The singer Murilo Huff used his official Instagram account to post a cute moment with …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved