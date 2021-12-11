Gkay reveals details about making out with João Guilherme in the darkroom | celebrities



Gkay reveals behind the scenes of making out with João Guilherme in ‘Farofa’ – Reproduction/Assembly

Posted 11/12/2021 12:04

Rio – The “Farofa da Gkay” keeps talking. In a recent interview with “Pod Delas”, the 29-year-old hostess told some details about what happened during the three days of celebration. She, for example, said that she debuted in the darkroom with 19-year-old João Guilherme. “We were the first ones in and I put a security guard at the door. But it didn’t happen, I didn’t. He’s shy,” she commented, between laughs. “These are people that we stay with so that we can tell that we’ve stayed,” she continued.

In addition to João Guilherme, Gkay also confirmed that he was with Felipe Amorim and the promoter Matheus Novinho, who claimed recently to have participated in a group of 11 women. In images posted on social media, the birthday girl also appeared kissing singer Kevi Jonny and doctor Gustavo Guimarães. This she joked about. “I broke my celibacy. There was a list of farofa and the list I wanted to pick up. So, to start a conversation with the boy, I called him to go to Farofa. When I arrived at the party, there were about 20 boys who I called to pick me up. But I couldn’t handle it. I called all the classes, soccer player, doctor, tiktoker… I went to every state in Brazil. Everyone was really there,” she said.

Despite not having covered her short list, Gkay revealed that she did not sleep alone: ​​”I managed to give care and woke up the next day very sorry, because I’m dead. Then, you wake up and there are already a lot of people, makeup artist, stylist expelling them boys”. Changing the subject, the influencer also stressed that she covered all the expenses of the famous people she invited, except for the airline ticket. “When I closed the hotel, 20 days before the party, I knew there was no barter. I asked for a discount. When the woman sent me the first quote, it was a shock. But I took a breath and said ‘ok, let’s go.’ Dressing room, stage. There are artists who want 100 white towels. Damn, for what? The artists didn’t charge me anything, the managers asked me for 35 airline tickets. I had to pay for everything, the band doesn’t play for free,” she revealed.