Globo begins preparation with the cast for the next seven o’clock soap opera – Prisma

With Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, André Luiz Frambach, Vitória Bohn and Paulinho Lessa, among others, the complete cast of “Cara & Coragem” is already gathered to move the work forward.

For now, the preparation stage, and the start of recordings, for real, between January and February.

Initially, the protagonists will get to know the daily lives of stunt doubles.

It is Globo’s next telenovela for the 7pm range, written by Claudia Souto.

Directed by Natália Grimberg, this romantic comedy will show how the lives of stunt men Pat (Paolla) and Moa (Serrado) are intertwined with the story of businesswoman Clarice Gusmão (Taís Araújo), who was mysteriously murdered.

Clarice has a lookalike, massage therapist Anita, played by Taís herself, of course.

Pat and Moa, after being fired from a production company, decide to open their own stunt agency – hence the title: Cara & Coragem.

The idea of ​​the plot is to show that these people, who take risks in the craziest and most dangerous missions, also have to deal with common everyday situations, such as taking their child to school, for example.