Globo defines Jornal Nacional’s new presenter of the time; see who | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Globe Jacqueline Brazil and Eliana Marques were preferred for Anne Lottermann’s vacancy

Globo hit the hammer and defined who will be the new presenter of the time on Jornal Nacional. With the sudden departure of Anne Lottermann, who changed audience leader to Band, the direction was in doubt between some names, but the ones that stood out among the options were Jacqueline Brazil and Eliana Marques. The information was confirmed by the broadcaster to the column.

Contrary to all internal expectations, who got the vacancy was Eliana Marques, who will assume the new role as of Monday (13th). She will leave the presentation of the weather forecast on Jornal Hoje to dedicate herself to SP2 and also to the main news of the station.

The main bet of the newsroom was Jacqueline Brazil. The journalist, who works at Hora Um, Bom Dia Brasil and Em Ponto, on GloboNews, is seen by her colleagues as a very willing professional, and has already worked many extra hours to meet the demands of her boss.

But at the time, what weighed in the decision of Ali Kamel and William Bonner was the experience in the role. Eliana Marques has been presenting the weather forecast on Globo since 2009, covering all national TV news. Jacqueline debuted in the role in 2017. In addition, she is the one who coordinates the broadcasting’s weather coverage area.

Eliana debuted on Globo in 2007, after working for seven years at TV Tem, an affiliate in Sorocaba (SP). Since his arrival on the network, he has worked on GloboNews, Bom Dia Brasil, SP1, Jornal Hoje and Jornal Nacional.