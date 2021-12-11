Globo does justice and promotes Eliana Marques to Jornal Nacional’s weather map · TV News

Globo appointed Eliana Marques as the new weather forecast presenter for Jornal Nacional. The journalist will take up the role as of next Monday (13). Is it over there was listed to assume the role since 2019 , when Maria Júlia Coutinho became an anchor at the station.

As the report found out, Tiago Scheuer, who was one of Eliana’s immediate replacements at Jornal Hoje, will be joining César Tralli in the coming weeks. Jacqueline Brazil is still in charge of the bulletin in the morning, with Bom Dia Brasil and Hora 1.

Globo did not define what other news programs will be like, apart from Jornal Nacional. The stopover at JH and Bom Dia Brasil is still provisional due to the surprising departure of Anne Lottermann. Chair dancing could have a new round in early 2022.

Internally, the casting of Eliana Marques was considered an act of justice. The journalist has been at the station since 2007 and has been working as a girl of the time since 2010. When Maju Coutinho gained prominence and took over from Jornal Hoje in place of Sandra Annemberg, the expectation was that Eliana would take the post at Jornal Nacional.

The choice of Anne Lottermann at the time was a reason for estrangement and amazement at Globo’s editorial board in São Paulo. Now there was celebration. Colleagues like Eliana and consider her very prepared.

At 42 years old, Eliana Marques graduated in Journalism with an MBA in Derivatives and Economic-Financial Information from USP (University of São Paulo) and an expert in Marketing from ESPM (Superior School of Advertising and Marketing).

She started at Globo as an economics reporter at GloboNews. In 2010, it started to present the weather bulletins in Globo’s newspapers, and 2016 assumed the coordination of all news about meteorology that are given by the broadcaster’s newscasts.