Globo wants to return Luciano Huck for Saturdays and put Mion on Sundays | Lo Bianco

Globo plans to return Luciano Huck for Saturdays from April onwards

A bomb has already started to be discussed at Globo’s summit and can affect the entire structure of weekend programming, as well as the lives of two presenters in the house. That’s because the new presidency of TV Globo – now in the hands of Paulo Marinho, grandson of Roberto Marinho – gave carte blanche so that the channel’s financial directors can give their opinion, and also request changes in the company’s schedule, based on what it is. more profitable for Grupo Globo cashiers.

Since when the new presidency assumed the baton, the financial management of the house started to work firmly with the commercial sector, analyzing the entire schedule. Since then, several calculations have been made about programming expenses and profits with advertisers and sponsors. All models of contract with advertisers were revised, especially those in which the sponsors of the programs also had contracts tied directly with the presenters.

This columnist received from a reliable source in the network’s contract board the information that the new presidency of TV Globo received yesterday (9) from the financial management the orientation to return Luciano Huck to Saturdays, and to place Marcos Mion on Sundays from April of 2022.

The report considers that Luciano Huck had an expressive improvement in audience in the last Sundays, and even so, he has been suffering financial losses with advertisers this end of the year. Many advertisers informed Globo that they do not wish to renew their commercials on Sundays starting next year, and that they are interested in moving their advertisements to Saturdays with Marcos Mion, except for advertisers who have signed contracts directly with Huck.

However, unlike what happens with Luciano Huck, the show already has its own house advertisers on Saturdays, and no longer needs new commercials for Marcos Mion, which would put Sunday in check. In addition, the financial reported that Sunday always had a higher value in the commercial table than the offers proposed to advertisers for Saturdays, and the preference for Mion on Saturdays represents a devaluation for Sundays.

The matter is extremely sensitive, because the report informed the new presidency that it is not a question of hearings, but of financial numbers. The financial and commercial board highlighted that Globo needs to have its own advertisers on Sundays so as not to depend on sponsors closed directly with the presenter Luciano Huck, as this would make it impossible to change the presenter within the schedule. The order now is that most advertisers are closed directly with the broadcaster, precisely to avoid any commercial blackmail by the presenters in moments of dissatisfaction if the broadcaster needs to make significant changes with their names.

Also according to this orientation directed to the new presidency, it was not necessary to carry out public opinion polls. For the sector, the public’s preference for Marcos Mion is expressive to the point of dispensing with any cost for preparing new surveys with viewers. The research was based only on large telephone companies, cars, supermarket chains and insurance companies. The report included data from economists at Globo and also from financial analysts.

According to sources confident in the column, the new presidency – by giving carte blanche so that the network’s financial sector chooses what is most profitable for the company’s cash flow – considers that presenters and actors should only obey and obey orders as employees, without requirements or any kind of ego. That is why the commercial sector translucently left in the report that the company should change its capacity to attract sponsors, increasingly exempting presenters from closing direct contracts with advertisers for their programs, one of the factors that would put them in a comfortable position to make demands and denials around drastic programming changes involving their programs.

The commercial sector also stressed to the presidency its interest in completely ending the name “Domingão” within the programming, as it is a brand that will forever be linked to Faustão in the minds of the viewers. Behind the scenes of the company executive, the idea was agreed. The name “Domingueira com Mion”, for example, was used as an example for what can be drawn in the future.

The report only reached the hands of TV Globo’s presidency and administrative council. Decisions of this size – which now come from the financial direction – should no longer be submitted for approval by the programming directors. Now, according to the new presidency, the financial sector must operate with solid guidelines on what is most profitable for the company.

The report would have been sent last night to the presidency of TV Globo. Only the financial and commercial directors have the matter in hand, except the contracts directors, as every contractual relationship between the company and Luciano Huck was accessed by the financial sector to find out if any contractual clause would arrest the presenter on Sundays at the station.

The report would also have pointed out that no condition arrests Huck on Sundays. Also according to a source from the broadcaster’s contract management, if Luciano Huck does not accept a possible change – if Globo’s presidency accepts this direction made by the financial management – Globo would not hesitate to break his contract attributing the entire contractual breach to the presenter .