Globo’s anchor receives support from a psychologist after a kiss for a spectator’s genitalia

Yonara Werri, who committed a live gaffe blowing a kiss to a viewer’s genitals while presenting the TV news program Globe, in Rondônia, recorded a long video thanking the public for the affection of the episode.

“Well guys, as I didn’t have time to respond to everyone who sent me messages, I decided to record a video to talk about the kiss that went viral. As I am a journalist, wife, mother, housewife and so many other attributions, only now has a little time left for that”, she wrote, in the caption of the post.

For more than eleven minutes, she explains the troubled routine and tells that she was sought out by specialists. “We have to learn from our mistakes, be more attentive and take care of our memory”, he reflected. “Psychologist and therapist have offered to help, they say that Freud explains, it can be mental fatigue,” she commented, who admitted to having committed “other failures” in the same week. “They asked me if I’ve changed (other words) and I remembered that, just this week, I made other mistakes and changed the names of two colleagues on the air”, he added.

Finally, Yonara concluded, in a good-humored tone: “May you soon forget about that unusual kiss that was sent.”

