Globo’s big boss gets weird with Pantanal director · TV News

Director Rogério Gomes, Papinha, and Globo’s Entertainment boss, Ricardo Waddington, are having trouble backstage because of Pantanal, the next soap of the nine to premiere in March of next year. The fact opened up a rift that exists in the network’s dramaturgy core.

The pressure on the remake of the Manchete plot (1983-1999) is great, since the serial signed by Bruno Luperi based on the original script by Benedito Ruy Barbosa is the first bet approved by the new Dramaturgy direction of the network. Globo wants a perfect telenovela in all aspects.

According to the TV news with several sources, Papinha is uncomfortable with Waddington’s tidbits in conducting the recordings and in the artistic part. Globo’s boss is expecting something more daring, while Papinha bets on mixing technical perfection with the classic language of the serials.

The differences were so great that they culminated in heated arguments. The report found that, despite this, there was no formal resignation request by Rogério Gomes. He has been with Globo for 42 years, since 1980, he is the son of Hilton Gomes (1924-1999), the first presenter of Jornal Nacional alongside Cid Moreira.

But one thing is for sure: Papinha wants to work outside Globo. And he’s already told this to friends in more private conversations. An example used was that of director Pedro Vasconcellos, who left Globo at the beginning of the year to make shorter works and prioritize his quality of life.

Several talents, including renowned actors, are leaving Globo for that very reason. Many people opted for streaming because the projects are shorter, give less headaches during production and give an even greater return financially — since contracts are paid in dollars.

Directors and authors complain at Globo

Another important point of the issue is that Ricardo Waddington is not the most beloved figure in Globo’s Dramaturgy. Directors and authors complain that there is no one to bridge the day to day between them and Waddington.

José Luiz Villamarim, current director of the Dramaturgy nucleus and who is below Ricardo Waddington in this hierarchy, has not performed this role. In the former administration of Silvio de Abreu, there was a closer treatment.

Globo officially took a stand with the following statement: “We are not aware of this matter. It is not true that there has been any disagreement or that Rogério Gomes has resigned. The recordings from Pantanal continue normally.”

Pantanal will be starred by the young Alanis Guillen, who will play Juma Marruá. The cast will also include Renato Goés, Bruna Linzmeyer, Juliana Paes, Osmar Prado, Dira Paes, Juliano Cazarré, José Loreto, Debora Bloch, Murilo Benício, Julia Dalavia and Gabriel Sater, among others. The novel has already had most of its chapters written.

The upcoming production will start on March 14th and will be the attraction from nine until September. The mission will be arduous: raise the prime time numbers, which are on the decline.