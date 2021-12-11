Gloria Groove refuses Anitta’s offer and criticizes music market

Last Wednesday, December 8th, the Multishow 2021 Award and Anitta won the “Song of the Year” and “Best TVZ Clip” categories for “Girl From Rio”. However, the singer used social media to make an unusual request to fans: give one of her prizes to Gloria Groove.

When the list of nominees came out in October, netizens criticized Multishow for the absence of some names, including Gloria Groove, who was successful in 2021 with “little doll” and “The fall“. On Thursday (12/09), after the awards night, Anitta declared that the drag queen deserved to be acclaimed for her work.

“As I have 2 awards, I would like to ask my fans (who are responsible for all my awards in life) if you would allow me to send one to Gloria Groove… Brazilian pop is stopping and deserves a lot of recognition,” he said.

Gloria Groove thanked Anitta for her praise but declined the award. “I know you say that for believe in my art and recognize my trajectory. Thanks. The real value of things is not what the system imposes, but the confidence that their art is so plural that it can captivate the public and break any market imposition,” he wrote on Twitter.

“As beautiful as your gesture is, I really dream of the day I’ll hold the my own prize in my hands, being the fruit of my own dedication. Thanks to everyone for the messages of encouragement, affection and recognition of my work. The auction continues…”, he said, referring to his latest release, the single “Leilão”.

After exchanging tweets, a fan asked: “o feat Will you be a freebie?” “I accept the deal,” declared Anitta and Lady East in support: “Come on!”

