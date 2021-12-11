Gol (GOLL4) projects that net revenue will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022

(Shutterstock)

Gol (GOLL4) estimates net revenue of BRL 14 billion in 2022, returning to levels before the pandemic and increasing by around 100% compared to 2021, according to financial projections released this Friday (10).

The Ebitda margin (Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on net revenue) should be around 25% in 2022, against 28% in 2019. The projection for Ebit margin, on the other hand, is 11% next year , compared to 15% in 2019.

Gol projects earnings per share of R$0.26 next year, still well below 2019, when it was R$1.90.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Regarding investments, Gol expects to invest approximately R$700 million in 2022, an increase of 9.5% compared to 2019.

While leverage, measured by the net debt / Ebitda ratio, should reach 6 times at the end of 2022, an increase of 2 times compared to 2019.

To meet the expected 2022 domestic air travel demand of approximately 100 billion RPKs, the company plans to operate an average of 108 aircraft on its network during the year.

With the acceleration of fleet transformation, including the addition of 18 and 16 Boeing MAX aircraft in 2H21 and 2022, respectively, GOL expects to end 2022 with 44 Boeing MAX aircraft in its fleet.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

Related