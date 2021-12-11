GOL shows its projects for 2022 in finance and in the 737 MAX fleet

Boeing 737 MAX-8





Today, December 10, GOL Linhas Aéreas presents its preliminary financial projections for the year 2022 to the market in general. The projections reflect expectations for passenger and loyalty program revenues, cash flow, financial expenses, oil prices and exchange rates, and fleet and mesh plans.

The company emphasizes that all information is presented in reais (R$) and that the information is preliminary and unaudited.

The Company’s financial projections highlight the main metrics that impact long-term results and value. GOL declares that it provides forward-looking information focused on the most relevant metrics that the Company uses to assess the performance of its business, and that these indicators are useful for analysts and investors to project the company’s results.

Highlights:

– To meet the expected domestic air travel demand for 2022 of approximately 100 billion RPKs (number of passengers times number of kilometers flown), the Company plans to operate an average of 108 aircraft on its network during the year;

– With the acceleration of fleet transformation, including the addition of 18 and 16 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the second half of 2021 and 2022, respectively, GOL expects to end 2022 with 44 Boeing MAX aircraft in its fleet;

– The Company estimates that revenue for 2022 should increase by approximately 100% compared to 2021. The forecast is that the results for 2022 will include R$1.2 billion of increase in cash flow from relevant transactions entered into in 2021, including R $450 million from the reincorporation of Smiles and R$700 million from the additional MAX aircraft in the fleet.





The table below presents, in addition to the highlights described above, all the other parameters of GOL’s financial projection for 2022:

These financial perspectives may be adjusted to incorporate the evolution of GOL’s operational-financial performance and possible changes in the Brazilian economy and in the market in which GOL operates, including variations in GDP growth, interest rates, exchange rates and oil price trends .

Information about GOL Linhas Aéreas