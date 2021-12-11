Gomes: Opposite styles of coaches may explain Real and Atlético phases – 12/11/2021

They are completely different styles. Carlo Ancelotti, a true gentleman, a lord, a guy with a calm, calm speech, always very respectful. Diego Simeone, a brute, always looted, emotions all the time at the surface, an electric and intense guy.

The coaches of Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid face off tomorrow in a derby that is already treated as an opportunity for Ancelotti’s team to “kill” the Spanish League. There isn’t just one formula for dealing with the game and the stars who play it, but the fact is that “model” Ancelotti is looking much more efficient than his rival at the moment.

Yes, it’s still early. But Real Madrid already has 10 points ahead of Atleti, who could turn 13. Among them, the two teams from Seville in the standings: Sevilla and Betis. Barcelona, ​​under reconstruction and without any chance of a title, are already behind. Tomorrow’s derby is really important, as Atlético need to stay alive in the championship.

Simeone will complete ten years at Atlético this month. Along with the owners and the investments made, the Argentine transformed the club. He was a supporting actor even in Spain, he became a protagonist in Europe. But with so much material on hand, it seems that “El Cholo” doesn’t know what to do. Or rather, it almost always does the same. A defensive, solid, consistent game, but without a lot of sparkle and creativity with the ball. It’s manly.

Some say that hired players are too much sand for his truck. There’s also a lot of talk about locker room problems, players who can’t stand the ultra-competitiveness any longer, Simeone’s obsession with every detail, constant tension, lack of dialogue and joy. Saúl asked to leave, now it’s João Félix who doesn’t seem to want to stay.

Players give blood when they go to the field because they also know that Simeone is now a kind of owner of Atlético. Command and dismantle, he will never be fired, he will stay there as long as he wants. Wanting to take him down is a sheer waste of time.

Real Madrid would never have a coach or a player who “owns” the club. It’s another institutional team, much bigger than whoever is in it at the moment. Ancelotti has a perfect profile for Real, as he is very tactical, has experience and tact with the players. He knows how to respect the fans’ tastes and, most importantly, cultivate a competitive and winning DNA.

Coach of “La Décima” – the Champions League title won just over Atlético, in 2014 -, the Italian realized that he needed to have a starting lineup and give all the confidence in the world to Vinícius Júnior. He hit the nail on the head, making the Brazilian the club’s main player for the season and one of the biggest highlights of European football. The only concern is perhaps a possible excess of first-team games – it could break out, as it did in 2014/2015.

The stability that Ancelotti brings, in addition, of course, to his vast knowledge, make Real Madrid a leader with the face of a champion. Simeone’s emotional outburst seems to be tiring alletics and doesn’t help the thing work anymore.

On Tuesday, for the Champions League, Atlético got a heroic classification in Porto. A moment of communion with the fans, in a game in which Atlético rediscovered its soul. The way of being is there. Football needs to be rediscovered, because it disappeared almost a year ago.