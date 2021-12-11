Government recognizes emergency in 48 cities in MG and BA

In an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União this Friday (10), the federal government recognized an emergency situation in 31 cities in Minas Gerais and 17 municipalities in Bahia, after heavy rains hit the states.

The information was released by the Minister of Regional Development Rogério Marinho through Twitter.

For three days, storms caused by a cyclone have been hitting the southern region of Bahia. On Thursday (9), Governor Rui Costa signed an emergency situation decree for the most affected municipalities. This Saturday (11), three other cities were included, totaling 25 in emergency.

The measure applies to the following cities: Anagé, Baixa Grande, Boa Vista do Tupim, Camacã, Canavieiras, Encruzilhada, Eunápolis, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Itabela, Itacaré, Itamaraju, Itambé, Itapetinga, Itarantim, Jiquiriçá, Jucuruçu, Marcionílio de Souza, Mascot, Medeiros Neto, Mundo Novo, Santanópolis, Teixeira de Freitas, Vereda, Eunápolis, Encruzilhada and Ibicuí.

A task force made up of 120 soldiers from the air group and firefighters delivers supplies, medicines and personal hygiene products to people in these municipalities.

According to the government, pregnant women and people with comorbidities, especially those undergoing hemodialysis treatment, are priority care.

Due to the floods, some regions had their water supply, telephone and electricity networks affected; some cities were isolated.

The Infrastructure Department of Bahia stated that it is already working in the maintenance and recovery service of the affected state roads and bridges. In the last few hours, the military checked the condition of a bridge in the municipality of Itamaraju and attended to occurrences of landslides in Várzea Alegre and Novo Prado.

The circulation of vehicles on KM 10 of BA-284, close to the access to the district of São Paulino, between the junction of the BR-101, in Itamaraju, and the district of Alho, is already fully authorized.

Governor Rui Costa met this Friday (10) with representatives of the affected cities to understand the situation of the places. He would visit some of these regions on Friday as well, but due to bad weather this was not possible. The expectation is that he will make this visit on Sunday (12).

We will hold daily strategic meetings with municipal managers to monitor the situation. After the water subsides, we will rebuild roads and other structures that have suffered damage. I once again reiterate my solidarity with those affected by this tragedy. — Rui Costa (@costa_rui) December 10, 2021

Costa also urged the population to remain alert and in safe places.

Heavy rain is forecast for today (11) and tomorrow in the extreme south of the state, decreasing only on Monday (13). In Salvador, there is a forecast of quick rain and cloudy weather.

Cities affected in Bahia

According to the Fire Department, the affected municipalities in the extreme south are: Eunápolis, Guaratinga, Itabela, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Jucuruçú, Medeiros Neto, Mucuri, Prado, Porto Seguro, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

In the south of the state, the cities of Mascote, Itacaré, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Canavieiras, Camacan and Belmonte were affected.

In other regions: Apuarema, Conceição do Almeida, Caetanos, Encruzilhada, Ibicuí, Ipiaú, Itambé, Itaquara, Jequié and Macarani.

Situation in Minas Gerais

In Minas Gerais, Governor Romeu Zema decreed an emergency situation for 31 cities affected by the rains of recent days in the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri valleys. According to the Official Gazette of Minas Gerais, the storms generated floods, floods and flooding.

Also according to the government, there were deaths related to the rains. Families were left homeless and homeless, and communities were isolated.